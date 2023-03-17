SBU detained a resident of the Kirovograd region on suspicion of treason

March 17 - BLiTZ. In the Kirovograd region of Ukraine, a local resident was detained on suspicion of cooperation with Russia, about this on Friday, March 17, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/SBUkr/7534">informed</a> security service of Ukraine.

The woman “reconnoitered the locations of Ukrainian defense industry enterprises,” the SBU said. She allegedly had to transfer the received data through contact persons in instant messengers. During the searches, a mobile phone was confiscated from the “defendant”, on the camera of which she made video and photography.

Based on the collected evidence, she faces charges of high treason. In Ukraine, this article provides for imprisonment from 15 years to life with confiscation of property.

The RF Armed Forces have been conducting a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine since February 24, 2022.