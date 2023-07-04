Scholarship of thousands of children of Bihar pending, KK Pathak gave ultimatum to solve all the cases

Patna. The case of post matric scholarship of 36 thousand children of Bihar related to the academic session 2018-19 is still pending. In this regard, KK Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, has given an ultimatum for payment of pending cases till 31st July. In the meeting held recently, he has asked the Director of Secondary Education to inform about its solution through advertisement.

In a special meeting chaired by Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, the issue of pending scholarship was raised by the Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department. Similarly, instructions were given to resolve the pending cases in Pre Matric Scholarship Scheme. The time line for its solution has been kept till July.

In the meeting, the Education Department informed the Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department that the requisition for Medha Vritti Yojana has been sent. It was informed in the meeting that utilization certificates worth Rs 700 crore related to the financial year 2018-19 are pending. It was asked to take immediate steps on this. It was agreed in the meeting that the pending cases of scholarship should be settled by July.

Maximum fees of DLED fixed in private institutions of Bihar, education department issued notification

In the meeting, it was agreed to send a team for verification inspection of pending applications and institutions outside the state related to Praveshikotrar Scholarship Scheme. In the meeting, a review meeting was held to review the distribution of pre-matriculation, post-matriculation and merit scholarship scheme of Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes, Scheduled Caste Tribes Welfare Department and Minority Welfare Department. Top officers of the concerned departments were present in it. In this context, the next meeting has been proposed on August 4.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_gECvCnvPA) t)hindi news