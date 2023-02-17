On February 17, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made it clear at the Munich Security Conference that he did not share the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the conflict would end in 2023. The conference is broadcast by a German TV channel BR24.

He noted in a conversation with reporters that preparing for a protracted conflict would be a wise decision. In addition, Scholz considers it important to convey to Moscow that the West will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

The chancellor added that discussing at the conference in which particular month the conflict will end is not a good idea.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, compared Ukraine to David who killed Goliath and predicted Russia’s defeat this year.

In January, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said NATO needed to prepare for a protracted conflict in Ukraine.

At the end of December last year, Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, pointed out that any forecasts regarding the timing of the end of the Ukrainian crisis are untenable.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by the President of Russia on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

