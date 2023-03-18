Scholz failed to predict the direction of the upcoming conversation between Putin and Xi Jinping

March 18 - BLiTZ. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on a working visit to Tokyo. On the issue of the upcoming conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, he found it difficult to give forecasts on the topic of this conversation. Politros reports.

The meeting with the Chinese leader is scheduled for March 20-22. The heads of state will condemn the further development of cooperation between Russia and China.

At a joint conference between Scholz and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio, the German Chancellor stressed that he hopes for a position of responsible attitude towards the region and the world on the part of the Chinese President.

It is important to note that experts have repeatedly pointed to the friendship between Russia and China. After Xi Jinping’s trip, government relations will become even stronger.

