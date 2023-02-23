Scholz lost faith in the imminent peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not believe in an early resolution of the conflict and the establishment of peace in Ukraine, he said on Thursday, February 23, on the air of the TV channel ZDF.

“You can’t help but strive to change the situation. But first there must come a moment that opens up the prospect of peace,” he said.

Scholz noted that the current situation is conducive to a long conflict, while Western countries should continue to support Ukraine with weapons, as before. In this regard, he sharply rejected accusations of indecision in the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

“Germany is not obliged to listen to anyone’s accusations in this context. [По вопросу поставок истребителей] discussions are meaningless,” Scholz replied.

He specified that Germany provides Ukraine with the maximum assistance among European countries.

In the same interview, the German chancellor called the potential use of weapons supplied to Kyiv to attack Russia unreasonable. He added that Kyiv’s allies agreed with this and agreed that an attack on Russia would not happen.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba assured that Kyiv would not use fighter jets and long-range weapons if they were supplied by Western countries for strikes on Russian territory. At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine will use these weapons “to liberate the territories.”

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking with a message to the Federal Assembly, called Moscow’s retaliatory step in the event of the supply of long-range weapons to Kyiv. According to him, the more long-range ammunition will come to Ukraine, the further Russia will be forced to move Ukrainian troops away from its borders.