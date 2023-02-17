Scholz said there was no agreement in Germany on the issue of sanctions and arms supplies

There is no unity in Germany regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. This was announced on February 17 by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“Yes, there are some – and we are in a democracy – who are not so sure that it is really a good idea to impose all these sanctions and supply all these weapons to Ukraine. But even most of these people eventually recognize that the government needs to make responsible decisions, ”he said at the Munich Security Conference.

Earlier in the day, Bundestag member and former head of the Left Party parliamentary faction Gregor Gysi said that Germany should stop supplying arms to Ukraine and start peace talks. According to him, for this it is necessary to “apply pressure and use diplomacy.”

On February 14, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the conflict in Ukraine would not end soon. He added that it is important to take into account all the existing risks when providing assistance to Ukraine, since any military clash is a threat for further escalation and aggravation of the situation.

Earlier, on February 10, it was reported that more than 30,000 people had signed a petition sent to Scholz calling for an end to the increase in arms supplies to Kyiv and initiating peace talks. The authors of the document on February 25 intend to hold a rally in support of their initiative in the center of Berlin.

At the same time, on February 8, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French leader Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Scholz said that Berlin would transfer military assistance to Kyiv as much as needed. In response, Zelensky called on the heads of European countries to transfer tanks and heavy weapons to Ukraine “as soon as possible.”

On February 6, Senator of the Federation Council Olga Kovitidi, in a commentary to Izvestiya, said that Western officials who decided to supply tanks to Ukraine “cause colossal harm to their people.” She noted that the “complete lack of self-preservation instinct” among a number of European states is a matter of concern.

Before that, on January 25, the German government announced a decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany is ready to form two tank battalions, and at the first stage, Berlin will send a company of 14 tanks. Following the decision of the FRG, other European countries announced their plans to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

On February 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin called it unbelievable that Russia would again be threatened by German tanks. The head of state drew a parallel with the times of the Great Patriotic War. According to him, the enemies are again going to fight with Russia on the soil of Ukraine “by the hands of the last of Hitler, the hands of Bandera.”

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Putin against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.