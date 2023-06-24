School Closed: Holidays in Patna schools extended again, DM orders in view of scorching heat

Outbreak of severe heat continues in most of the districts of Bihar including Patna. Due to humidity and moisture in the atmosphere, the heat has increased the problems of the people. Meanwhile, summer vacations were going on in all the schools of the district, which were to end on June 25. But, due to the heat wave still continuing in the district, Patna’s DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh has issued an order to keep all government and private schools in the district closed till June 28.

Due to the heat and humidity in Patna district, all government and private schools from pre to 12th will remain closed till June 28. Regarding this, DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh has issued an order on Saturday saying that schools have been closed in view of the possibility of adverse effects on the health and life of children due to heat and humidity. During this, Anganwadi centers will also remain closed. Earlier, an order was issued to close all the schools till June 24. It has been extended till June 28.

Earlier schools were closed till June 24

As soon as the sun starts shining in Patna in the morning, fire starts raining from the sky. Due to this scorching heat, there is a danger of children falling sick. Keeping this in mind, from June 18 to June 24, the conduct of classes up to 12th in all government and private schools was banned. The havoc of summer has still not subsided, in such a situation the DM has once again issued an order to extend the holiday in the schools.