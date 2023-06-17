School Closed: Severe heat in these states including Bihar, Jharkhand, schools closed

There is severe heat in many states of the country. The mercury has crossed 40. From which it has become difficult to get out. heatwave In view of this, many states have decided to extend the summer holidays. In which many states including Jharkhand, Bihar, UP are included. Let us tell you here for how long the schools will remain closed in which state.

Schools in Jharkhand closed till June 18

In view of the scorching heat in Jharkhand, the schools of children up to class 8 have been closed till June 18. The Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of Jharkhand has also issued an order in this regard. In the order issued by the Education Department, it has been told that classes from KG to 8th will remain closed till June 17 (Saturday).

School closed in Bihar till June 24

A state in Eastern India Even in many districts including the capital Patna, there is severe heat. In view of this, government and private schools from nursery to class 12 in Patna have been ordered to be closed till June 24. Anganwadi centers will also remain closed till June 24.

Schools from pre to 12th class closed till June 24 due to scorching heat in Patna, DM issued orders..

Summer vacation in schools extended by two days due to scorching heat in Odisha

The Odisha government has extended the summer vacation of schools by two days in view of the scorching heat and humid weather in the state. The official said on Friday that government and private schools in the state will now open on June 21 instead of June 19.

Chhattisgarh government extended summer vacation in schools till June 26 due to severe heat

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to extend the summer vacation in schools till June 26 in view of the scorching heat. Earlier there was a program to open the schools on June 16. Schools in Uttar Pradesh remained closed till June 26.

Schools in Uttar Pradesh closed till June 26

In view of the rising heat in Uttar Pradesh too, the school has been ordered to be closed till June 26, 2023. Earlier schools in UP were closed from 20 May to 15 June 2023.