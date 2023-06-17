School News Half-yearly examination for class 1 to 8 students will be held in September

On behalf of the Bihar Education Project Council, the half-yearly examination for the students of all government and government-aided elementary schools of the state will be held in September. In this, the evaluation of the students of class one (one) will be done on the basis of oral examination. At the same time, the evaluation of students from class two to eight will be done on the basis of written examination.

Along with conducting the half-yearly examinations, holistic progress cards will also be handed over to the students of class one to three. In which along with the marks of the students, their overall development report will be shown to the parents. Apart from this, the reports of the students of class four to eight will be registered in the file. In this, along with the name and class of the students, the marks obtained in different subjects and the overall grade will be written.

Managers of all government schools will be directed by issuing tender for printing of question paper cum answer book and evaluation register. Students of classes II to VIII will be given space to write answers in the question paper itself.