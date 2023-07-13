Schools and universities closed till Sunday in Delhi, emphasis on ‘work from home’ in offices too

New Delhi, 13 July (Hindustan Times). Low-lying areas in Delhi have been inundated with flood water as the water level of Yamuna river increased further last night. Due to this, the situation has become serious on the roads and in people’s homes. There has been a situation of traffic jam on the roads. As a precautionary measure, all educational institutions in the capital will remain closed till Sunday. In government and private offices too, emphasis has been laid on adopting work from home if it is not very necessary.

In view of the situation, a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was held on Thursday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters after the meeting that many important decisions have been taken. It has been decided to close schools, colleges and universities till Sunday. Except for essential services in all government offices, the rest of the employees will work from home. An appeal is also being made to private institutions that their employees should also be given work from home. He said that Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants in Delhi have been closed. Due to this people may have problems of drinking water. Water will now be rationed.

In view of the rising water level of the Yamuna river, there will be a ban on the movement of heavy vehicles in the capital except for essential commodities. As a precautionary measure, entry of heavy goods vehicles from Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border and Chilla border has been banned. Interstate buses coming from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand will stop at Singhu border instead of going to ISBT Kashmiri Gate. There is no restriction on vehicles carrying essential services such as food items and petroleum products.

The Chief Minister said that people from relief camps are being shifted to schools so that they do not face problems related to toilets and bathrooms.

Yamuna Bazaar, ITO, Rajghat, Civil Line, Osmanabad, Tibetan Market, Majnu Ka Tila, Nigam Bodh Ghat, ITO, Jaitpur, Geeta Colony, Ring Road and Kashmiri Gate (ISBT) have been inundated due to flood. The movement of vehicles and trains on the iron bridge has been stopped. Apart from this, the speed of the Delhi Metro is being reduced (30 km per hour) on the Yamuna bridge.

The water level in Yamuna at 1 pm today was 208.62 metres. Presently the water level is 3 meters above the danger level. The water level of Yamuna is rising due to rains and continuous release of water from Hathini Kund Barrage in Haryana.

Due to the increased water level in Yamuna, the way to go to Yamuna Bank Metro station has been closed. Delhi Metro has tweeted that at present there is no way to go to Yamuna Bank Metro station. Please use alternate routes when planning your journey. He said that at present the facility of interchange is available at Yamuna Bank station. Due to the rains, a crisis of traffic jam has also arisen in various areas in Delhi. People are facing hours-long traffic jam in Shastri Park area.

The Chief Minister of Delhi visited the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant today. This plant has been closed due to flood. Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal tweeted, “Today many water treatment plants had to be closed due to rise in water level in Yamuna river. Today I personally visited the Wazirabad water treatment plant on the banks of the Yamuna. As soon as the situation becomes normal here, we will start it soon. ”””” The Chief Minister of Delhi has appealed that all government and private schools have been closed in the areas where water is filling.