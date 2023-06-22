Schools are opening in Jharkhand from today, books have not yet reached

Government schools in the district are opening from June 22 after summer vacations in Dhanbad. But till now the books for the new session have not arrived. In such a situation, children will have to work from old books only. Although books for excellent schools have reached Dhanbad. Books from class 3rd to 11th have been sent to these schools.

what would be the problem

With the opening of the schools on 22, the result of the examination from first to seventh grade is to be declared. The parents have to be called to the school to give the results to the children. With this, the children will start sitting in the next classes, but they will face problems due to non-availability of books.

Books to be sent from Head Office

In the academic session 2023-24, books for class one to eighth and class ninth to 12th are to be sent from the headquarters. For this, a letter was issued by the Jharkhand Educational Research and Training Council, Ranchi, on June 7, but till now the books have not reached Dhanbad.

Priority should be given to these children.

There is a plan to give books on priority basis to the students who have secured the maximum marks, those who have enrolled in the school for the first time and the students who have the best attendance in the class.

Classes from first to eighth will also be conducted

Dhanbad. Classes I to VIII will be conducted from Thursday after the summer vacation. The operation will be from seven in the morning at the former time. There will be a holiday at 1 pm. Along with this, the schools have been instructed to declare the results of the examination from class one to seventh. At the same time, classes from class one to eighth will start running in most of the private schools as well.

