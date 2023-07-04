Schools are opening in Manipur amid violence, know what Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said

Manipur The schools are going to open now. County of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Has given information in this regard. He has said that the schools from first to eighth grade, which were closed after the caste clashes started in the state in the first week of May, will reopen from July 5. Speaking to the media, CM Biren Singh said bunkers set up in hill and valley districts would be removed, while additional state forces were being deployed to provide security to farmers from both Meitei and Kuki communities, so that agricultural activities could resume. May it be

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that schools from first to eighth grade will reopen from July 5. Educational institutions have remained closed since ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3. Army and other central forces have been deployed to bring peace in the northeastern state where two months of violence between ethnic communities has left over 100 dead, several injured and a large number of homes and places of worship destroyed. has been destroyed.

Youth Congress performed

Accusing the central government of failing to stop the violence in Manipur, the Indian Youth Congress held a protest here on Monday demanding the dismissal of the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party government. According to a release issued by the Youth Congress, Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas B.V. The workers of the organization, under the leadership of, demonstrated here near Shastri Bhavan (office of various ministries).

Manipur Violence: Supreme Court strict on Manipur violence, asked for a fresh status report from the government

Firing between two groups in Imphal West district

There was firing between two groups in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Monday. Officials said that the incident took place near Shantipur village. There is no information about any casualty in the incident. He informed that security force has been deployed in the affected area to control the situation.