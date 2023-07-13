Schools closed on July 17 and 24 due to Kanwar Yatra in Bareilly, know when is Shivratri

Bareilly: In the city, on the Monday of Sawan, a large number of Kanwarias go to the temples for Jalabhishek. Due to this, the situation of jam remains on the roads of the city. In view of this, DM Shivakant Dwivedi has given instructions to declare holiday on July 17 and 24 in all the board-run schools of the city like Basic, Secondary, CBSE and ICSE etc. on the second and third Monday. However, only student’s holiday will remain in schools. But the teacher and the rest of the staff will reach the schools. Along with this, where the examinations are going on. Those exams will be held at the scheduled time only.

The festival of Mahashivaratri is on 15th July i.e. Saturday. Due to which many big events take place in the city. In view of this, it has been decided to divert the route. However, the route will be diverted from Friday evening itself regarding Kawand. This route divert will be applicable till 8 pm on Monday night.

There will be route diversion every Friday night in Sawan from 8 pm to 10 pm Monday. But this time it is Shivratri as well. That’s why there will be route diversion in the city. During Kavad Yatra, those coming from Delhi and going from Lucknow to Bareilly will go to Delhi. Heavy vehicles will pass through Bada Bypass. Vehicles going to Delhi will go to Delhi from Rampur, Milak, Shahabad, Bilari Babrala, Narora Bulandshahr. Whereas by this route will return to Delhi via Bareilly-Lucknow.

Heavy vehicles going from Bareilly towards Moradabad will pass through Bada Bypass. Heavy vehicles going towards Lucknow from Nainital, and Pilibhit road will go ahead of Invertis intersection Faridpur bypass from Bada bypass. Heavy vehicles going from Bareilly to Agra will come via Bada Bypass Milak, Rampur, Shahbad, Bilari, Babrala, Gunnaur Narora, Aligarh and will return in the same way. Heavy vehicles going from Rampur towards Lucknow will reach their destination via Bareilly Bypass via Faridpur Bypass from National Highway. Heavy vehicles of Parsakheda area will pass through the big bypass.

No entry in Bareilly, vehicles will run from Transport Nagar

All transporters of the city have been instructed to operate vehicles in Transport Nagar. All of them will do their business from Transport Nagar. Entry of heavy vehicles will remain closed in the city. A letter will be sent to all the transporters regarding this.

Roadways bus and small vehicles exempted from route diversion

Roadways buses and small vehicles will be diverted from 6 am on Sundays to 10 pm on Mondays during the Kavad Yatra in Savan, and on Shivratri, while diversion of heavy vehicles will be done from every Friday evening. Roadways Bus Old Bus From Adda Ayub Khan Chauraha, Chowki Chauraha Biabani Kothi to Malio ki Pulia via satellite, will go to Delhi via satellite. It will return in the same way. Roadways buses going towards Lucknow will go via satellite via Nariawal, TP Nagar, Faridpur. Buses going towards Bareilly Agra will pass through Milak, Rampur, Shahbad, Babrala Aligarh. Similarly, roadways buses and light vehicles going towards Budaun will pass through Lal Fatak Ramganga, Gani, Aliganj Amla, Kunwargaon.

Report Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly

