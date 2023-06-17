-Advertisement-
International

Schools from pre to 12th class closed till June 24 due to severe heat in Patna, DM issued order..

By Blitz India Desk
severe heat in patnaheat wave in patna) Government and private schools from nursery to 12th in Patna district will remain closed till June 24. Anganwadi centers will also remain closed till June 24. The order related to this has been issued by District Magistrate Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh on Friday night. The District Magistrate said that there is a possibility of adverse effect on the health and life of the children due to the high temperature in the district and especially in the afternoon due to the scorching heat.

It will be decided after June 24 whether schools will remain closed or open

The District Magistrate said that if any school principal disobeys this order, strict action will be taken against them. A copy of this order has been published in government and non-government schools so that there is no doubt as to whom the schools should be in.

