Schools will be proficient with ‘Shiksha Chaupal’, government will honor parents and children, teachers will be trained from IIT

Lucknow. Officers of the education department will set up chaupals in three villages of each block of Uttar Pradesh. In this chaupal, children and their parents will be told the importance of education. The State Project Director has issued instructions in this regard to all Basic Education Officers. In fact, the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to speed up the learning process of young children. In this sequence, the government is organizing various activities for the effective implementation of the Skilled India Mission and to achieve the time-bound target. In order to speed up this mission and increase the participation of the public, it has been decided to organize ‘Shiksha Choupal’ at the community level every month under the leadership of the Block Education Officer. Through this, the Block Education Officer will organize Shiksha Chaupal in 3 villages of the development block every month to ensure public participation and participation of parents.

Chaupal will be widely publicized

According to the order of Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand, for maximum public participation in Shikshak Chaupal, a week before the program scheduled by the Block Education Officer, a wide publicity should be done in its development block by determining the venue and date and concerned teachers. And parents should be invited. The time duration of Choupal will be about 01 hour. For the preparation of Chaupal, the program should be successfully conducted by getting the expected cooperation from ARP.

Public representatives will also be invited

Local public representatives, administrative officers, enlightened class in Chaupal. Media representatives etc. should also be invited. During Shiksha Chaupal, a clear time-limit should be set to make your school proficient by making the teachers, parents and school management committee members aware. The principals, parents and members of the school management committee of the schools which have achieved the accomplished goals in Shiksha Choupal should be honored and their special cooperation and success stories should also be shared. Children who have excelled in various fields should also be honored by inviting them to Shiksha Choupal. In this way, an effective strategy should be developed to organize Shiksha Choupal in 03 different villages every month.

Parents will be motivated

According to the agenda of Shiksha Choupal, parents will be encouraged to send their children to regular schools and establish communication with teachers to achieve the expected learning level. The teachers doing excellent work will be recognized and honored by the Block Education Officer, appreciating the work done by them. Apart from this, special discussion will be given on the strategy adopted by the BEO to make the block efficient. Along with this, all the parents will also be motivated to download the Nipun Lakshya app.

Focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics

The UP government will conduct training sessions for qualified teachers of the state in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. Experts from IIT-Gandhinagar will train teachers, who will pass on their knowledge of subjects to other teachers and students.

A total of 80 online sessions will be conducted

A statement issued by the government said that a total of 80 online sessions will be conducted by experts under the scheme, with one session per week. It is noteworthy that in 2022-23, a five-day workshop was also organized by the experts of IIT-Gandhinagar for specially qualified teachers of Uttar Pradesh. To make it more effective, the mission of raising the education standards of the state will now be carried forward through live sessions conducted online.

This is the plan of School Education Director Vijay Kiran Anand

School Education Director Vijay Kiran Anand said that this decision has been taken to maintain the continuity of the program in the academic session 2023-24 and to effectively implement the concept of STEM in all the primary schools of the state. 80 online sessions will be conducted by IIT-Gandhinagar, Gujarat for ARPs, SRGs and Master Trainers of Science and Mathematics of the State.

First session on 20th July between 3 PM to 4 PM

The first session will be held on July 20 from 3 pm to 4 pm. Thereafter, online sessions will be conducted every week on Thursdays from 3-4 pm. “All SRGS, ARPS, Masters Trainers, DIET Mentors (Mathematics/Science) and KGBV Mathematics and Science teachers of the district have been directed to compulsorily attend these sessions,” said a government spokesperson. He said, “The sessions will be conducted on topics like mathematical games with paper, science experiments with candles, mathematical puzzles and life science hidden in the school premises.

