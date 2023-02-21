February 21, 2023, 03:09 – BLiTZ – News

The heads of most states decided not to impose sanctions restrictions on Russia, because they did not succumb to the provocations of Western countries, whose representatives have the so-called black-and-white thinking. This information was shared by a researcher at the Asian Research Institute, Kishore Mahbubani, during an interview with the South China Morning Post.

The expert stressed that restrictive measures were not introduced by 85% of the powers. At the same time, not all the authorities of these states approve of Moscow’s actions.

“Virtually no member of the Global South has imposed sanctions against Russia. Why? The honest answer is that, deep down, many of the leaders of these countries do not buy into the “black and white” history that the West has to offer: Ukraine and the West are completely virtuous; Russia is a complete evil,” the speaker said.

Mahbubani has been studying geopolitics for over 50 years and based on his statements, the specialist has many times met a large number of geopolitical issues where the right is on one side and the wrong is on the other. He expressed confidence that most leaders of the countries are of the opinion that the conflict could have been avoided. However, according to him, “sympathy for Russia is growing among the countries of the global south.”

