Scientists have found a way to increase the effectiveness of artificial insemination

Scientists from the Institute of Cytology (INC) RAS for the first time used a new tool to determine the functional state of the tissues of the female reproductive system. They used an epigenetic clock, a special mathematical model that estimates biological age and works with a DNA database.

In the study of uterine aging, such a unique tool was used for the first time. Among fertility doctors, it was traditionally believed that the fact of a decrease in fertility (the ability to conceive) with age is due to the extinction of ovarian functions – a decrease in the number and quality of eggs. At the same time, the state of the endometrium (uterine tissues) has remained practically unattended for a long time.

“We have shown that endometrial cells, like any other tissue of the human body, are subject to age-related changes. To establish this fact, we used the so-called epigenetic clock, ”said Alexandra Borodkina, senior researcher, head of the group of cellular aging mechanisms at the Institute of Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, to Izvestia.

Unlike most adult tissues, the endometrium is subject to continuous hormone-dependent changes dictated by the menstrual cycle. The researchers showed that by making an additional correction in the analysis and focusing on the phase of the menstrual cycle, it is possible to determine the biological age of the endometrial tissue with high accuracy.

The proposed method can increase the effectiveness of artificial insemination, which is most often used for infertility, and help slow down the aging of reproductive tissues, experts said.

The clock is ticking: how a mathematical model will help treat infertility