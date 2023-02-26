Scientists have uncovered the secret of a mysterious glow in Turkey. fires of disaster

February 26 – BLiTZ. A blue glow lit up the sky ahead of earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. The fairy lights appeared only a few seconds before the aftershocks, but they were called the harbingers of disaster. Scientists have studied in detail the nature of the occurrence of this natural phenomenon, and found a scientific explanation for the magnificent phenomenon.

Photo: Own photo of IA SM-News

Trending Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes Seismologists determined through earthquakes the exact dimensions of the central part of the Earth’s inner core February 24, 2023 at 09:15 pm

According to scientists, the glow could be used to predict earthquakes, but the difficulty lies in its short-term appearance. At the moment, a model has been created that allows us to designate and analyze the smallest natural changes that accompany earthquakes. These developments should help, if not prevent a catastrophe, then at least slightly minimize the damage.