March 13 - BLiTZ. The countries of the global South are growing tired of the existing world order and the domination of the West and are increasingly raising their voice against the imposition of rules. This opinion was expressed by a researcher at the Asian Global Institute of the University of Hong Kong Andrew Sheng in <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3212955/why-global-south-are-falling-out-love-west-and-liberal-order">interview</a> South China Morning Post.

According to him, the comedy with the West is over and finally turned into a farce. In many countries, they began to come to the realization of the fact that as soon as Russia, which has been declared an existential threat, is finished, the hands of the West will reach them.

Today, any major event begins with a speech by Ukrainian President Zelensky, who speaks of unity, and then his words are applauded by NATO member countries, urging listeners to join them or face serious consequences, said Andrew Sheng.

He also added that the former colonies and semi-colonies no longer want to be in the position of slaves and unquestioningly carry out everything that their masters tell them.

RIA Novosti: China outlined its goals and decided to go with Russia against the West March 13, 2023 at 09:24