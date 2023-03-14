SCMP: stockpiling may be evidenced by China’s decline in arms exports

March 14 - BLiTZ. The report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has been published. Trends in International Arms Transfers 2022 compared two five-year blocks between 2013-17 and 2018-2022.

The report points to the unstable situation in the world. It also indicated the need to prepare for war, in this case, the strengthening of China’s military reserves is considered. All this was shared by a military expert, a former instructor of the People’s Liberation Army of China Song Zhongping.

The expert also pointed to the resumption of the necessary volumes of military orders immediately after the pandemic dropped to a certain level.

According to Sun Zhongping, the volume of Chinese military orders will resume after the pandemic subsides.

In conclusion, Song Zhongping stressed that the Middle East is showing particular interest in Chinese weapons. China attaches particular importance to the expansion of the external arms market.

