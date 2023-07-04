SCO countries will cooperate in dealing with extremism and digital transformation

New Delhi, 04 July (Hindustan Times). The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCU) summit under the chairmanship of India concluded on Tuesday via virtual medium. During this, the leaders signed two joint declarations on cooperation. This includes cooperation in countering radicalization and digital transformation.

Top leaders of Central Asian countries, Russia, China, Pakistan, India and Iran participated in the summit through video conferencing today.

After the summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra informed that as a conclusion, the leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration and two thematic statements. One is cooperation in dealing with radicalization leading to terrorism, extremism and separatism and the other is cooperation in digital transformation.

He said that all the leaders welcomed the completion of the process of Iran’s joining the organization. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes to President Raisi. Also, a Memorandum of Obligation was signed for the inclusion of Belarus in the organization. This process will be completed by the summit in 2024.

The Foreign Secretary informed that the Prime Minister underlined India’s contribution in the last 6 years to the Summit. He underlined the importance of working together. Also underlined the importance of working together to eliminate terrorism at the regional and global level.

The Foreign Secretary said that the Prime Minister underlined that the fight against terrorism will always be the central goal of the SCO. In addition, the Prime Minister mentioned India’s contribution to the SCO, especially in the last 6 years as a member. Apart from this, new areas of cooperation were also mentioned.