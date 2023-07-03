SCO Summit: PM Modi will host the SCO summit, Putin and Jinping will also attend

PM Modi To Host SCO Summit: PM Modi is going to host the summit of Shanghai Cooperative Organization (SCO) on Tuesday. According to the information, the heads of state of all other member countries of SCO including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are also expected to participate. Along with Russia and China, Pakistan has also confirmed its participation in the conference. According to media reports, the summit can run from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm. Initially, this summit was to be held in person in Delhi, but later the plan was changed and it was decided to hold it virtually.

India became a full member in the year 2017

This year, the SCO Foreign Ministers met in person in Goa, attended by Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, China’s Qin Gang and Russia’s Sergei Lavrov, among others. For information, let us tell you that earlier the SCO summit was organized in person in Samarkand, Uzbekistan in the month of September last year. India’s association with the SCO began in 2005 as an observer country, after which India became a full member state in 2017 at the Astana Summit.

India played an important role



Speaking on the matter, an official said that, in the last six years, India has played a very active and constructive role in all spheres of activities of the SCO. In September 2022, India will take over the SCO presidency from Uzbekistan at the Samarkand summit for the first time. Handled.