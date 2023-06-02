Scoop Review: Another interesting presentation by Hansal Mehta, Scoop... Salutes Courageous Journalism

Web Series – Scoop

Producer – Matchbox Production

Director – Hansal Mehta

Starcast: Karishma Tanna,Zeeshan Ayyub,Harman Baweja,Tejaswini Kolhapure,Deven Bhojwani and others

Platform – Netflix

Rating – three and a half

Scoop Review: After the scam, director Hansal Mehta has brought another true story through the scoop. This is also a shocking story because media, underworld and Mumbai police are involved in it. Due to which many discussions are going to start in the coming times. Hansal Mehta’s excellent direction, detailed screenplay and stellar performances by the cast have made this series based on real life even more special. Due to which this six episode series keeps you hooked from beginning to end.

True story of crime reporter Jigna Vora

Talking about the story of the web series, the series is based on Mumbai’s famous crime reporter Jigna Vora’s book Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. Despite being the story of Jigna Vora, the names of the characters have been changed in this series. This is the story of Jagriti Pathak (Karishma Tanna) in the series. The period of this web series is of the year 2011, when once again the activity of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan gang, two famous names of the underworld, has increased in Mumbai and in the meantime J Dey (Prosenjit), a well-known journalist. Murders happen in broad daylight. This incident shook even the government of that time. When the pressure on Mumbai Police starts increasing to catch the culprits of this murder, he tells the accused of this murder to underworld don Chhota Rajan as well as journalist Jagruti Pathak. They argue that underworld don Chhota Rajan has executed this murder with the help of journalist Jagruti. Jagruti is arrested, that too under stringent MCOCA charges. Jagriti’s lawyers try their best but Jagriti is not able to get bail. Despite being innocent, he has to go to jail. Will he be able to get bail? The story of the series tells what happens next, sometimes in the past and sometimes in the present.

Script Pros and Cons

Mirat Trivedi, Mrunmayi Lagoo Vaikul and Anu Singh Chowdhary are involved in the screenplay of this web series based on Jigna Vora’s book Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. He has shown the entire incident in great detail. Due to which one gets to know the famous incident of that time in detail. The series also raises the important question whether some officers of Mumbai Police, ATS and some influential people were working for underworld don Dawood. The series also writes at the end that after the murder of journalist J, there is never a story about the nexus between the Mumbai police officers and Dawood. This series also brings to the fore the fact that behind the success of a woman, people judge her character more than her ability. The series also brings to the fore the way journalism works. Along with questioning the working style of the media, this series also salutes the courageous journalism. The dialogues of the series have made the story more effective. Talking about the flaws, the length of the series has increased excessively and there has been an excess of characters, due to which this series has not been able to do justice to many characters.

charisma of karishma tanna

Talking about acting, it was the biggest responsibility of actress Karishma Tanna’s career and she has completely justified this responsibility with her acting. Along with Karishma Tanna, actor Harman Baweja also did a great job. After this series, he is definitely going to get more work. Zeeshan Ayub has once again left a mark in his character. Prosenjit is remembered even in limited space. The rest of the characters including Tejaswini, Deven Bhojwani have made the viewing experience of this series more special by doing justice to their respective roles.

something special went wrong in the other aspect

The songs of this series do justice to the music web series. One song in the series is Dhoop Aane Do. Which fills a different color in the series. The cinematography of the series does justice to the subject. Some work needs to be done in the editing of the series. The last two episodes of this six episode series have been stretched.