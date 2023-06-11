Scorching heat and humidity continue to wreak havoc in Bihar, 30 percent increase in diarrhea patients, know what doctors say

Patna. Scorching heat, humidity and power cuts are taking a toll on people’s health. Children and elders are troubled by the problems of lack of water, indigestion in the stomach, headache, stress-anxiety, irritability. About 30 percent of such patients have increased in the OPD of the Department of Medicine and Psychiatry of other government and private hospitals including PMCH and IGIMS of the city. Apart from this, such patients are also reaching other PHCs and sub-divisional hospitals of the capital.

severe headache in sunlight

Dr. Ashok Kumar, Head of Department of IGIMS Neuro Department, says that the head is getting hot due to strong sunlight. Due to this, the problem of headache has increased in people. On the other hand, those who are chronic migraine patients are facing more problems in this summer. They are being advised to take special precautions. Along with this, the balance of old mental patients has been disturbed. Sleep is not complete at night due to the movement of electricity. This is also the reason for increasing stress-anxiety, irritability.

30 percent patients in emergency have stomach problems

Dr. Iqbal Ahmed, Head of PMCH Emergency Department, says that due to the heat, there are some people who have to be brought to the hospital in emergency condition. However, most of these patients are those who already have a chronic disease. They recover after a day or two of treatment. He told that about 30 percent of the patients in the OPD and emergency of the medicine department are suffering from dehydration, indigestion and diarrhoea. Everyday one and a half dozen people are being admitted in emergency.

Bacteria become active in summer

Dr. Manoj Kumar Sinha, Superintendent of Gardiner Road Hospital told that even water gets polluted in summer. Food also spoils quickly. In this situation, when bacteria enters our body, vomiting occurs first, followed by abdominal pain and then loose stools. Raw food is harmful for us. People think that juice is very beneficial in summer, but juice is raw, so it is harmful. There is nothing to worry about. If the child is becoming lethargic and has not urinated for six hours, then definitely see the doctor. Keep providing ORM solutions to the rescue.

Glucose and ORS consumption increased

To prevent heat, people have started using glucose and ORS. The consumption of all energy drinks, including glucose and ORS, has tripled. State President of Bihar Druggist and Chemist Association Dr. PK Singh says that in Govind Mitra Dawa Mandi, 200 to 250 boxes of different brands of glucose and ORS were sold daily on normal days, but now 500 to 650 boxes are being sold daily.

