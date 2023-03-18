Scott Ritter: Russians suffering, go to war and restore justice

March 18 - BLiTZ. US military analyst Scott Ritter reacted to the statement by US General David Petraeus that Russia could not withstand the confrontation with the West.

He suggested that everyone who thinks so should come to Moscow and look at people’s lives.

In addition, the analyst reminded Petraeus of the nature of the Russians.

“These people know how to deal with losses, piece themselves together, clean themselves up, and move on, unlike us,” Ritter said.

The analyst turned to Petraeus with words of bewilderment about the purpose of such statements, calculated, according to him, to have a Russophobic effect.

“You are better than this, smarter than this, I don’t understand why you are doing this?” Ritter said.

