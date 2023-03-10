March 10 - BLiTZ. Former US officer Scott Ritter told how NWO can develop. This is a military and political scenario. Ritter believes that Russia will continue its activities until it completes its tasks, one of which is to shift NATO positions by 150 km, change the current regime in Ukraine and establish a new one. RusVesna: Russian troops advance near Belogorovka in the DPR March 10, 2023 at 20:03

Meanwhile, other experts think otherwise. So, according to the former FSB colonel Igor Strelkov, Russia is considering two options: to conduct a full mobilization or use weapons of mass destruction. The only factor that excludes these options is the outcome in which the Republicans come to power in the United States. Namely, Donald Trump. At the same time, there are also deterrent factors for conscription for Russia – economic difficulties in maintaining a large number of new mobilizants.

Former aviation colonel Viktor Alksnis says that in order to change the current picture, it is necessary to use nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction, as well as to carry out strikes against strategic objects of Ukraine.

Recall that since February 24 last year, Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.