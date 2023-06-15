Scraping center will open in 25 districts of Bihar, Transport Department extended the date of application

15 to 20 year old vehicles will not be seen on the roads of Bihar for a long time. The Transport Department had sought online applications till May 19 to open scrap centers in 25 districts of the state, but the Transport Department has issued a notification on Thursday extending the date again. After which now the applicants can process the application till 11th July.

More than one and a half lakh vehicles will be out

After the scrap center starts, more than one and a half lakh vehicles will be removed from the roads of Bihar. According to the Transport Department, 15 to 20 years old vehicles will come under the scrap policy. According to rules, 15 years old commercial vehicles and 20 years old private vehicles will go to scrap. According to the information, the number of vehicles like trucks and buses, autos, tractors in commercial vehicles is more than 40 thousand.

Fitness check of vehicles will be done in automatic center, application sought till July 13

It has been clarified in the scrap policy that the pollution test of old vehicles will be done at the Automatic Fitness Center. Under this scheme, the Transport Department has sought applications till July 13 to open automatic fitness centers across the state.

Scraping will happen after investigation

According to the departmental plan, before scrapping the vehicles at the registered scrap centers, it will be checked whether the owner of the vehicle is actually correct or not. For this, help will be taken from Honor Book, Aadhaar Card and officials of the Transport Department. Records will be checked with National Crime Records Bureau as well as records of stolen vehicles from the local police. The record of the vehicles which will be destroyed in the scrap centers will be kept safe for at least six months.

Bihar: There may be trouble in building a house, sand mining will stop from this day, know the reason

Scrap center will open in these districts

Bhojpur, Buxar, Nalanda, Kaimur, Rohtas, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bettiah, Shivhar, Sitamarhi, Gaya, Aurangabad, Arwal, Jehanabad, Nawada, Araria, Kishanganj, Chhapra, Munger, Khagaria, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Jamui and Supaul.