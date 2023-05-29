Screw stuck in construction of Amritsar-Kolkata Corridor

Rajdev Pandey, Patna. Land acquisition has become a major hurdle for the Amritsar-Kolkata corridor. This corridor will pass through Dobhi block of Gaya district in Bihar. So far, the proposal for acquisition of only 38 per cent land for the corridor has been sent to the Revenue and Land Reforms Department. In fact, a large number of cases of illegal deposits have been identified in the work of land acquisition for this project. Because of this there is a problem in land acquisition.

1670.22 acres of land to be acquired

According to the information, a total of 1670.22 acres of land is to be acquired for this corridor in Bihar. So far the proposal for acquisition of only 636.88 acres of land has been prepared. Land is to be taken from a total of 1579 ryots for the corridor. Out of these, a total of 523 ryots have been paid so far. An amount of 219.75 crores has been received from the Center for the acquisition of corridor land. Out of this only an amount of 113.22 crores has been paid so far. Meanwhile, the state government has assured the Center that the process of compensation payment will be completed by June 15 this year.

13 Being Paid In Occasions

The situation is such that due to the illegal encroachment of government land, the work of canceling the license had to be done. There are some other problems in compensation payment. For example, there is such land in the corridor, in which the collection of ryots is in the name of ancestors. There is no mutual agreement among his descendants. At present, payment is being made gradually in 13 places coming in the right corridor affected areas. The requisition for the project was made about two years ago. Another notice is being issued for compensation payment. Even after this, if applications are not received from the ryots, then the amount of the concerned ryots will be deposited to the authority.

Photos: Simariya Dham Ghat will be made beautiful from Har Ki Pauri of Haridwar, Nitish Kumar will lay the foundation stone on Ganga Dussehra

Manufacturing Cluster to be set up

A site of about 1650 acres in Ghamaria area of ​​Dobhi in Gaya district is being developed as an Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) as part of the Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC). Apart from Bihar, this corridor will pass through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Industrial settlements are to be set up in the areas of this corridor. This corridor has been identified in the most populous region of India. In the context of the corridor, a few days ago the officers of the Center had come to Bihar, with whom a marathon meeting was held between the officers and agencies of Bihar.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JbiRrco8JyA)