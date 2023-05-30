Screws tightened in school recognition case against Azam Khan, 1888 page charge sheet filed, wife Tanzin is also accused

Rampur: National General Secretary of Samajwadi Party Azam Khan (Azam Khan) When one difficulty subsides, another begins. While he was feeling relieved after being acquitted in the hate speech case, now a charge sheet has been filed regarding the recognition of Rampur Public School run by his Jauhar Trust.

Police has filed a charge sheet of 1888 pages in the MP-MLA court on the charge of obtaining recognition on the basis of fake documents. In this, along with Azam Khan, his wife Tanzin Fatima and a clerk Taufiq Ahmed have been made accused. The next hearing of the matter in the court has been fixed on June 6.

This second charge sheet has been filed in Rampur Public School. In the year 2020, the then City Education Officer Prem Singh Rana lodged an FIR on the orders of the District Magistrate in the city Kotwali. In this, an FIR was lodged against Taufiq Ahmed, a clerk in the Basic Education Department, along with Azam Khan and his wife Tanzin Fatima.

It was alleged that Rampur Public School was given the recognition of fire. In this, keeping the rules in mind, a big fraud was done. In fact, Azam Khan, the then minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government, had opened three Rampur public schools for children in the city. Their recognition was done in 2016 through the Department of Basic Education. After the Yogi Adityanath government came to power in the state, in the investigation, the matter of forgery in the recognition of Rampur Public School came to the fore. On the basis of this FIR was registered.

The police filed the first charge sheet in this case in 2021 and have filed the second charge sheet now. This charge sheet of 1888 pages has been presented in the court along with the facts. Along with this, a 200-page CD has also been prepared in which the details of the entire case have been given.

In this, it has been said that from recognition to building standards, fake documents were also used. In the case, charge sheets have been filed against Azam Khan and his wife Tanzin Fatima along with BSA office clerk Taufiq Ahmed under sections 420, 467, 468, 475 and 120B IPC.

