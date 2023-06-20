SC’s advice to Mamta: ‘Conducting elections is not a license for violence’, 22 CAPF companies will be deployed

New Delhi : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has got a double blow on Tuesday. Firstly, the Supreme Court has rejected the petitions filed against the deployment of central forces during the panchayat elections. Second, that the Modi government at the Center has issued an order to deploy 22 companies of the Central Military Police Force (CAPF) in the panchayat elections. All these 22 companies of CAPF will be deployed in West Bengal with immediate effect.

Holding elections is not a license for violence

According to media reports, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday that holding elections cannot be a ‘licence for violence’. The Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging the Calcutta High Court order directing the State Election Commission (SEC) in West Bengal to seek and deploy central forces for the July 8 panchayat polls . The apex court said that the High Court’s order was ultimately meant to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Why violence increases in West Bengal only during elections

West Bengal always becomes a hotbed of political violence during elections. In the panchayat elections held in the year 2018, more than 20 people were killed and hundreds were injured. Several people have been reported killed in clashes in the backdrop of panchayat elections scheduled for July 8, including some on June 15, the last day for filing nominations, prompting the Calcutta High Court to order the deployment of central forces across the state. was ordered.

Voting will be held at more than 61,000 polling stations

Let us tell that during the West Bengal Panchayat elections, voters will exercise their franchise at more than 61,000 polling stations. Many of these polling stations are in sensitive areas. The vacation bench of Justice BV Nagaratna and Justice Manoj Mishra, while giving a blow to the Mamta Banerjee government of West Bengal, said that conducting elections cannot be a license for violence. There cannot be violence with elections. The bench said that it is true that the order of the High Court means holding free and fair elections in West Bengal, as panchayat elections are being held here on a single day.