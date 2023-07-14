SDM officer Jyoti Maurya broke silence, said- Husband Alok has my private pictures, will make them viral

Lucknow: The dispute between SDM officer Jyoti Maurya and her husband Alok is now in the public domain. The issue between the two husband and wife is not taking the name of stopping. In the coming days, both the couples are accusing each other. Meanwhile, a new twist has come to the fore in this case. Jyoti Maurya has made serious allegations against her husband Alok. Let’s know the whole matter.

Jyoti Maurya made serious allegations against her husband

SDM Jyoti Maurya has made serious allegations against husband Alok. Actually Jyoti says that Alok Maurya has her private pictures. Which he will make viral. Due to which his life will be ruined. SDM said that my WhatsApp account was hacked by my husband. Many of my private photos are with Alok. Apart from this, documents related to my job and confidential things of my department are with Alok. In such a situation, if I take any action against Alok, he will make those things viral.

SDM Jyoti accused her husband of dowry

Jyoti has accused Alok of dowry harassment. SDM said that my husband Alok and his family had demanded Rs 50 lakh, house, car from me. Because of which I imposed sections of dowry harassment on my in-laws.

Alok got married by lying

Jyoti Maurya told that Alok got married by lying to her. During marriage, he had called himself Panchayat Adhikari. But after marriage I came to know his truth. Still I remained silent. Now Alok is accusing me that he is a sweeper, so I have decided to separate from him. While she herself had married me by cheating.

It may be noted that Alok Maurya, husband of SDM Jyoti Maurya, has accused her of cheating. In which it has been told that Jyoti and Home Guard Commandant Manish Dubey are having an extra-marital affair. Husband Alok claims that in the year 2020, he had caught Jyoti and Manish red-handed in a hotel in Lucknow. Where Jyoti confessed that she has an affair with Manish Dubey. Please inform that Manish Dubey has been suspended.

