SDM thrashed protesting ASHA workers, video of misbehavior went viral

Sasaram. In Rohtas, ASHA workers sitting on indefinite strike in support of their demands were assaulted. The SDM of Dehri is accused of manhandling the ASHA workers. Due to anger in Dehri PHC on Monday, the SDM Saheb, who was out of his mind, also forgot that those with whom he is pushing and punching are women. It is alleged that the SDM forcibly snatched the mike from the district head of the protesting union and forcibly manhandled women without women police personnel. Rejecting the allegations, Dehri SDM Anil Kumar Sinha said that there was no coercion with Asha. There is anger among Asha workers. They are angry. Here the administration is trying to calm the whole matter.

Other works including vaccination stalled

In relation to the incident, it is said that the ASHA workers, sitting on an indefinite strike in support of their 9-point demands, created a ruckus. Due to the uproar by the ASHA workers, there was chaos in the PHC and other works including vaccination came to a standstill. As soon as the information about the ruckus was received, Dehri SDM Anil Kumar reached the spot to control the situation. At first the SDM tried to pacify the ASHA workers, but when they did not stop the ruckus, they lost their temper and started pushing and shoving the ASHA workers. During this, they started trying to remove Asha by forcibly pulling her from there. Meanwhile, a person present there made a video of the entire incident and shared it on social media, which is now becoming increasingly viral. Although the veracity of the viral video has not been confirmed.

Even threatened to be sent to jail

Asha Sangh has expressed displeasure over this matter and has said that Asha has been on strike for the last several days but no one is listening to her. When she was protesting peacefully to raise her voice to the government, she was manhandled. District President of Asha Sangh, Vidyavati Pandey told that they are on strike for the last several days regarding 9-point demands. In such a situation, no representative of the administration came to know about them till recently. We were all protesting peacefully. He said that no female police personnel was called. We were misbehaved by the officer. There was a scuffle. Meanwhile, Dehri’s SDM Anil Kumar Sinha arrived and he forcibly snatched the mike and started pushing and shoving. On the other hand, ASHA facilitator Kusum Kumari told that all ASHA facilitators and ASHA workers of Dehri block area were peacefully sitting on dharna. Then the SDM arrived and asked to leave. When the ASHA worker did not agree on this, she even threatened to send her to jail.

Demand for action against SDM

After the uproar, CO Anamika Kumari reached the spot. An attempt was made to pacify the ASHA workers, but the ASHA workers were not ready to listen to the CO. Asha workers are adamant on demanding action against the SDM. During this, women policemen have been deployed in the entire PHC campus. On the other hand, Dehri’s SDM Anil Kumar Sinha told on the whole issue that information was received about the obstruction of the sub-divisional hospital including the PHC by the ASHA workers. During this, they were explained and extinguished by going there with the women police personnel. During this, no pushing was done. He completely rejected the allegations leveled by the ASHA workers. On the second day of the strike, the ASHA workers closed the main gate of the PHC and the sub-divisional campus. Two ambulances were also stopped for hours, due to which there was a heated argument between the relatives of the patient and the ASHA workers. The same patients were also stopped from getting treatment.