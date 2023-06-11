SDO in Bareilly accused of insulting JE, angry with harassment JE tried to kill himself by consuming poisonous substance

Bareilly. The weather temperature is continuously increasing in UP. With the increase in heat, there is more demand for electricity, while the junior engineer (JE) and officers of the department are also worried due to the electricity fault. The pressure of recovering the dues of the electricity department has increased on them. Amidst this pressure, the SDO has been accused of insulting JE Shamshul Islam of Bhuta power sub-station. Due to which JE has tried to kill himself by consuming poisonous substance under tension.

Pressure on recovery of outstanding electricity bill

The relatives admitted JE to a private hospital in critical condition. He is undergoing treatment in ICU. In this case, an attempt was made to talk to the accused SDO. But his phone did not pick up. JE’s son Ibrahim told that there is a lot of pressure to recover the dues. Father had mentioned the pressure of the officers many times in the house regarding the recovery of the outstanding electricity bill. However, at night he returned home very upset from duty. He closed the door of the room of the house. After this the door was opened with great difficulty, then he was lying unconscious on the floor. He has been treated and admitted.

public humiliation

The JE posted at Bhuta power sub-station was very worried about the recovery of the outstanding electricity bill. It is said that he had a lot of outstanding bills. Regarding this, the SDO had insulted JE in front of the public. It was only after this that he tried to kill himself.

Police waiting for Tahrir

The matter of JE’s attempt to kill himself by consuming poisonous substance has reached the police. However, the relatives have not given a complaint to the police in this matter. That’s why the police has not taken any action.

Action will be taken after investigation

In this matter, Chief Engineer Rajeev Kumar Sharma says that information has been taken about this matter. Something can be said only after the investigation report comes. Statements will be taken after JE regains consciousness. After this the situation will be clear.

Report- Muhammad Sajid, Bareilly