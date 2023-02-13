Sea of ​​Marmara low tide off the coast of Istanbul

The level of the Sea of ​​Marmara off the coast of Istanbul fell sharply by 15-20 m. This was reported on Monday, February 14, by the Turkish TV channel NTV.

It is noted that local residents noticed how, after low tide, the littoral zone increased by 15–20 m. In particular, changes in the coastline were recorded on the beach in the Avcilar district in Istanbul.

Employees of the Turkish observatory Kandilli specified that this phenomenon is not related to earthquakes in Turkey. Scientists explained such a noticeable drop in the water level with a pressure drop.

Earlier, on February 12, Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev showed a giant fault formed in the middle of agricultural land near the village of Tapekhan due to earthquakes. From a bird’s eye view, you can see how in the middle of an olive orchard the soil has fallen several meters down, forming real rocks that an unprepared person cannot overcome.

On February 8, it became known that due to rising sea levels in the Turkish city of Iskenderun in the province of Hatay in the south of the country, local residents and workers were evacuated. Roads and squares in the coastal zone of the city were flooded. The incident was blamed on recent earthquakes.

On February 6, seismologists recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7. It happened near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said it was the strongest since 1939. According to the latest data, the death toll from the cataclysm in Turkey has risen to 31.6 thousand people.

Seismologist, Associate Professor of the Department of Physics at Moscow State University Anna Lyusina said that aftershocks after earthquakes can continue in Turkey throughout the year.

