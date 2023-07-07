Search for new Vice Chancellor for BAU Ranchi begins, will be able to apply till July 26, learn essential qualifications

The search for the new Vice Chancellor of Birsa Agriculture University has started. Notification has been issued by Raj Bhavan. The three-year term of the present Vice-Chancellor Dr. Omkarnath Singh is ending on 21st September. Online applications have been invited by the Raj Bhavan from the eligible candidates for the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor from July 7 (11 a.m.) to July 26, 2023 (3 p.m.).

Candidates having scholar, academic interest, administrative ability and other qualifications can apply. The portal will be opened for online application from July 7. Candidates can apply online at (www.rajbhavanjharkhand.nic.in). A search committee has also been formed for the appointment of the Vice Chancellor.

Appointment is for three years



The appointment to the post of Vice Chancellor in Birsa Agriculture University is for 3 years. Applicants should have at least 10 years of working experience as a professor. Along with this, it is mandatory to fulfill other qualifications prescribed by UGC. The age of the candidate should not be more than 65. Explain that in the selection committee constituted for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor, apart from the Governor’s nominee, the Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the Chairman of the UGC and the Commissioner of Agricultural Production or the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture are there. According to the University Act, only a director or dean can be given the charge of Vice-Chancellor. But its duration is also only for 6 months.