Seat-sharing dilemma within Awami League and 14-party alliances

As Bangladesh gears up for its 12th National Assembly elections, the intricate dance of political alliances and seat-sharing negotiations takes center stage. The ruling Awami League (AL) and its 14-party allies find themselves entangled in discussions over the allocation of parliamentary seats among the coalition partners. Tensions run high as each party vies for a favorable share, reflecting the delicate balancing act that precedes the democratic process.

The seat-sharing discussions have reached a critical juncture, with the 14-party allies expressing their demands to the AL. The chairman of the Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary, revealed that the allies have submitted their requests, emphasizing that the high command of the Awami League has hinted at allotting seats based on the current distribution among the coalition partners.

The Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, currently holding two lawmakers, has sought 15 seats in the upcoming elections. The composition of the 14-party alliance includes various parties such as the Workers Party of Bangladesh (WPB), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Inu), JSD led by Sharif Nurul Ambia, Jatiya Party (JP-Manju), and others. The WPB holds six seats, JSD-Inu three, Ambia-led JSD two, JP-Manju two, Bangladesh Tarikat Federation two, and three reserved seats for women distributed among the WPB, JSD, and National Awami Party (NAP).

Despite the urgency expressed by the 14-party allies, the Awami League is yet to formally engage in seat-sharing discussions for the upcoming elections. The matter was raised during a dialogue with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 4, where the leaders of the alliance urged her to announce the names of MP candidates from both the Awami League and its allies to prevent internal discontent within the coalition.

During a 14-party meeting held at the Awami League headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue, Hasanul Haq Inu, president of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Inu), appealed to the high-ranking members of the AL to expedite the resolution of the seat-sharing matter. Sources revealed that leaders from the allies decided to accept the decisions made by Sheikh Hasina, signaling a willingness to work within the framework of the alliance.

Notably, some alliance partners without current MPs expressed their aspirations for seats from the ruling party. General Secretary of Bangladesher Samyabadi Dal, Dilip Barua, raised concerns about the party’s registration being revoked by the Election Commission due to its non-participation in the last two parliamentary polls as per the alliance’s decision.

Gonotantri Party leader Shahadat Hossain and NAP leader Ismail Hossain voiced their hopes that the Awami League would not repeat the exclusion they experienced in the last two national polls. The dynamics within the alliance reveal a complex interplay of expectations, concerns, and the imperative for equitable representation.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader addressed the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations, assuring that the Awami League would finalize the allocation of seats with its allies within a week. Quader emphasized that aspirants from the alliance must demonstrate their ability to secure victory, indicating that the distribution of seats would be contingent on electoral viability.

Quader disclosed that the Awami League would finalize nominations for 300 parliamentary seats, reserving 65-70 seats for the alliance. The Grand Alliance, led by the AL, encompasses parties such as Jatiya Party and several others, forming a formidable electoral coalition.

Specific demands from alliance partners have surfaced, with the Workers Party seeking 15 seats, JSD-Inu aiming for 15, Ambia-led JSD pushing for 20, JP-Manju requesting 20, Tarikat Federation seeking 15, NAP desiring 10, Samyabadi Dal hoping for six, Gonotantri Party aiming for 10, Gono Azadi League requesting five, and Communist Kendro vying for two seats.

Two other AL partners, Gonotantrik Majdur Party and Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal (BSD-Rezaur), have urged the AL to “evaluate them properly” in terms of seat allocation, revealing the intricacies of internal dynamics within the broader alliance structure.

On November 26, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader made a significant announcement, revealing the names of candidates for 298 constituencies in a press conference at the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue office. However, candidates for Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5 were notably absent from the announcement, adding a layer of intrigue to the unfolding electoral landscape.

As Bangladesh approaches its 12th National Assembly elections, the seat-sharing negotiations between the Awami League and its 14-party allies underscore the complexity of coalition politics. The demands and expectations of each alliance partner, coupled with the imperative of maintaining unity within the coalition, present a formidable challenge for the ruling party.

The coming weeks will undoubtedly witness intensified negotiations, strategic calculations, and the finalization of seat allocations that will shape the landscape of Bangladesh’s political future. The delicate balance between meeting the aspirations of alliance partners and ensuring a cohesive electoral strategy will be a key determinant in the success of the Grand Alliance in the upcoming elections.