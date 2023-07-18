Seats increased in engineering colleges of Jharkhand, new courses also added, demand for this branch is highest

JCECEB has released the seat matrix of 16 engineering colleges in the state. This year 598 seats have been increased as compared to last year and they have also got recognition from AICTE. On the result of JEE Main, students will be enrolled for a total of 5496 seats through the counseling process in various engineering colleges of the state. And last year nomination was done on 4898 seats. In the session 2023-24, New Age Engineering course has been added in many engineering colleges of the state.

Courses like Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science), Cyber ​​Security and Fashion Technology have been included in these. On the other hand, most of the colleges in the state have increased the seats in view of the demand for Computer Science and Engineering (CS). With this, 163 seats have increased in CS Engineering. With this, now there are total 1340 CS seats in various engineering colleges across the state.

Seats increased in colleges, so courses were also added:

68 seats in CS (total 135) and 45 seats in civil engineering (total 90) have been increased under state quota (75% seats) in Dumka Engineering College, run on PPP mode in the state. 45 CS seats (total 135) have increased in Ramgarh Engineering College. RVS College of Engineering and Technology Jamshedpur has increased 50 CS seats (total 150).

Apart from this, three new courses CS Data Science (60 seats), Cyber ​​Security (30 seats) and Fashion Technology (30 seats) will be taught in Guru Gobind Singh Educational Society Technical Campus Bokaro from session 2023-24. At the same time, CS Cyber ​​Security (30 seats) course has been added at RTC Institute of Technology, Ranchi.

487 free seats in three PPP mode operated colleges



487 seats have been fixed as free seats in three colleges – Dumka, Chaibasa and Ramgarh Engineering College – operated on PPP mode in the state. On these the institute will be able to complete the enrollment under management quota. In such a situation, 21% (95) seats of Dumka Engineering College, 53% (224) of Chaibasa Engineering College and 35.20% (168) seats of Ramgarh Engineering College have been kept free.

how many seats in which college



BIT Sindri 680

CIT Tatisilway Ranchi 390

Nilaya Educational Trust Group Of Institution Ranchi 288

RTC Institute of Technology Ranchi 240

Government Engineering College Palamu 300

University College of Engineering & Technology Hazaribagh 210

Dumka Engineering College 450 (State Quota Seat 338)

Chaibasa Engineering College 420 (State Quota Seat 315)

Ramgarh Engineering College 480 (State Quota Seats 360)

Gurugovind Singh Educational Society Technical Campus Bokaro 360

BA College of Engineering & Technology Jamshedpur 157

KK College of Engineering & Management Dhanbad 420

rvs college of engineering and technology jamshedpur 360

DAV Institute of Engineering & Technology Palamu 180

Maryland Institute of Technology and Management Jamshedpur 225

Ramgovind Institute of Technology Koderma 336