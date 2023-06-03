Second entry point will be built at Patliputra junction of Patna, passengers will be able to enter from two sides

12 pairs of trains run daily from Patna’s Patliputra Junction. Therefore, keeping in view the convenience of the passengers, a second entry point is being constructed at Patliputra Junction. This second entry point will be ready by next year. Now passengers will be able to reach platform number one from platform number five.

People of Danapur, Saguna Mod, Digha, Hajipur will now have ease

In fact, for the people coming and going from Danapur, Saguna Mod and North Bihar to Patliputra Junction, gate number is the only way to reach here. Therefore, the work of construction of second entry point for the people coming from these areas is going on on a war footing. At present, there are two foot over bridges at Patliputra Junction, which connect platform number one to platform number five. Now both the foot over bridges will be expanded and it will be connected to the second entry point.

A path is being prepared under the pillars number 15 and 16 of the Patli bridge and this path will be connected to the extension portion of the foot over bridge. However, there will be no parking facility at the second entry point. Passengers of Digha, Danapur, Saguna Mod, Hajipur will be able to enter Patliputra Junction directly through the second entry point. Now the passengers of these areas have to take a detour of Bailey Road to reach Patliputra Junction. With the formation of the second entry point, the passengers will have to cover a distance of three kilometers less.

Booking counter will also be arranged at second entry point

Not only will the movement of passengers be easy through the second entry point, but a booking counter will also be constructed here. There will be facility of ticket booking for both reserved and unreserved categories. The construction of the second entry point started in December last year. According to a top railway official, the second entry point will be inaugurated next year. There will be pick and drop facility for the passengers here.

