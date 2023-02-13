February 13, 2023, 17:13 – BLiTZ – News Moldova has become an object of attention from political scientists and military experts.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov made public statements that Russia plans to carry out a political coup in Moldova. A few days later, the government of Moldova, headed by Natalia Gavrilitsa, resigned.

The beginning of this week was marked by loud statements by Maia Sandu, who said that Russia is indeed ready for a coup. According to the Moldovan politician, in connection with the deterioration of the situation, she gave appropriate instructions to the country’s special services.

Will there be an escalation of the political crisis in Moldova?

Alexander Dudchak, an expert from the Institute of CIS Countries, presented his own point of view on this issue:

Indeed, the situation around Moldova is heating up. The level of hysteria is pumped up, and in many ways, artificially.

The emotional intensity of passions is beneficial to the country’s President Maia Sandu. The politician’s rating is falling. The government resigned a few days ago.

Residents of Moldova are also not enthusiastic about the policy of the authorities, which can lead to military operations on the territory of Moldova. Provocations against the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic can end very sadly.

However, the West is stubbornly pushing Moldova to repeat the Ukrainian scenario. They are probably studying the possibility of opening a second front against Russia in the PMR.

In this situation, nothing can be ruled out.

