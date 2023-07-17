Second general meeting of opposition parties on Mission 2024 begins today, strategy will be made to defeat NDA

Opposition Parties Meeting: The opposition is forging an alliance to defeat the NDA and PM Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The opposition, engaged in the exercise of forming a grand alliance, is holding an important meeting in Bengaluru on 17 and 18 July. Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are participating in the opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru today i.e. on Monday. In today’s and tomorrow’s meeting, the opposition parties will prepare their strategy to fight unitedly against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Significantly, earlier a meeting of opposition parties was held in Patna.

According to sources, the leaders are likely to discuss issuing a joint manifesto and go ahead with their proposal of fielding common opposition candidates for most of the Lok Sabha seats. He said that the agenda of the talks would be finalized after discussing before dinner on Monday. Sources said there is a proposal to set up a sub-committee to draft a common minimum program and communication points for the opposition alliance in view of the 2024 general elections.

Apart from this, there is also a plan to set up a sub-committee to outline the joint program of the parties, which will outline rallies, conferences and agitations. Sources said that the process of deciding seat-sharing on a state-by-state basis may also be discussed. He said that the opposition leaders can also discuss the issue of EVMs and suggest reforms to the Election Commission. Opposition leaders are also planning to suggest a name for the alliance.

On the eve of a meeting organized by the Congress, the party made it clear that it would oppose the Centre’s ordinance on regulation of services in Delhi in Parliament. The Aam Aadmi Party had placed a condition that it would participate in the meeting of the opposition parties only if the Congress opposed the ordinance in Parliament. In the first meeting of opposition parties held in Patna on 23 June, 15 parties participated. At the same time, leaders of 26 parties are expected to attend the meeting in Bengaluru. The opposition meeting is taking place amid the split in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and the large-scale violence in West Bengal panchayat elections that left several people dead.

Joint movement can be plannedParties attending the meeting of opposition parties can plan a joint movement across the country against the policies of the BJP. Opposition parties say that after the split of NCP in Maharashtra, special attention will be given to this issue. It is being told that in the meeting, the opposition leaders will make every effort to strengthen the opposition unity to compete with the BJP. At the same time, we will highlight BJP’s efforts to topple opposition governments and control non-BJP ruled states through governors.

Sonia Gandhi may also attend the meetingRegarding the meeting of opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that this meeting is very special which will prove to be a decisive meeting. On the other hand, CPI general secretary D Raja said that the two-day session will show the united resolve of the opposition to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. He said that the meeting in Bengaluru would be another step towards uniting secular and democratic parties to defeat the BJP and save the country and democracy. Let us tell you that this time Congress Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi can also attend the meeting.

Siddaramaiah will give dinnerCongress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar chief minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar, DMK leaders and Tamil Nadu leaders are likely to attend the two-day meeting of opposition parties. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are likely to attend the meeting. The two-day session will begin with a dinner hosted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and have another formal meeting on Tuesday.

