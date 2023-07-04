Second merit list released for admission in excellent schools of East Singhbhum, check your name like this

Second merit list has been issued for admission in three excellent schools of East Singhbhum district. After the first merit list, a total of 120 seats are left vacant in all the three excellent schools. A new list was published on Monday for admission to these seats. Students included in the second merit list have been instructed to take admission within seven days. Related list www. Will be able to see in jamshedpur.nic.in.

It may be noted that the classes for the students selected on the basis of the first merit list have started from last July 1. On this day all the students were welcomed with tilak and flowers. Along with the children, their parents were also present in the ceremony. In the presence of parents and teachers, the entire concept and nature of the excellent school was explained to everyone in detail.

The goal of making the children of government schools smart through smart classes:



The excellent schools started on the lines of private schools in Jharkhand aim to make all children smart. For this, the class has been equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Right now, in the first phase, the government has prepared 80 schools as schools of excellence. In the coming time, Jharkhand government will prepare 4 thousand 496 schools as excellent schools. Whose preparation is going on. For this, the education department is paying special attention from infrastructure to the selection of qualified teachers.

how many excellent schools in which state



At present there are 80 excellent schools in Jharkhand. There are maximum 05 schools from Ranchi district. Similarly, 04 schools of excellence are included in Sahibganj, 03 in Simdega, 03 in Seraikela-Kharsawan and 03 in Bokaro. Similarly, three excellent schools have been found in Chatra, 03 in Deoghar, 03 in Godda, 03 in Dumka, 03 in Dhanbad, 04 in Hazaribagh, 03 in Garhwa, 03 in Jamtara and Khunti. Similarly, 04 schools in Giridih, 03 in Gumla, 3 in Koderma, 04 in West Singhbhum, 03 in East Singhbhum, 03 in Lohardaga and 3 schools in Ramgarh district have been developed as excellent schools.