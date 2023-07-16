second monday of sawan very special know why these 6 things are not offered on shivling rjl

Sawan 2023: The holy month of Sawan continues and devotees of Shiva do not want to leave any stone unturned in worshiping their deity Bholebhandari. The month of Shravan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and throughout this month devotees offer special prayers to Bholenath, in return Sadashiv fulfills all their wishes. According to the scriptures, Lord Shankar is quickly pleased by offering many auspicious things like Belpatra, Dhatura, Chandan, Akshat, Shamipatra etc. on Shivling in the month of Savan, while some things are said to be prohibited in the worship of Shiva, which should not be used at all during Shiva worship. . According to Shivpuran, these things should never be offered to Lord Shiva.