Second post-mortem of IIT Kharagpur student’s body found signs of ‘murder’

West Bengal News : A second post-mortem on the body of a student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has indicated that he may have died due to injury on the back of his head. For the second time, the body of the student was exhumed from the grave for post-mortem.

The body was exhumed for postmortem

Faizan Ahmed’s body was exhumed on the orders of the Calcutta High Court, and the post-mortem for the second time surprised to learn that there was no mention of the injury mark on the back of Ahmed’s head. The father of the third-year student had moved the high court seeking formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe his son’s death. Ahmed’s body was found on October 14, 2022 in his hostel room.

Forensic experts had said this in the report

On May 27, the forensic expert who conducted the post-mortem of the body for the second time said in his report, “23-year-old Faizan died due to profuse bleeding and a combined impact on the chest and head.” According to the report, ‘Faizan was injured before his death, due to which there is a possibility of murder.’

The case appears to be of possible murder: Court

Expressing surprise that this crucial aspect was not included in the first post-mortem, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha on Tuesday directed the director of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Rajarhat, to investigate the circumstances that led to the omission of this vital fact. Went. The court said that there are serious questions which need to be resolved by the police and the investigating officer. This case now appears to be of possible murder.

Next hearing will be on June 14

Justice Mantha directed that the investigating officer is free to add additional sections to the FIR and include other persons as accused and file a report on the next date of hearing on June 14. The court directed the Kolkata Police to make arrangements to take Faizan’s body back to Dibrugarh in Assam and hand it over to the family members for the last rites. The student was a resident of Dibrugarh and was buried there.

Assam CM Himanta Sharma wrote a letter to Mamata Banerjee regarding the death of a student in IIT Kharagpur.

No mention of head injury in the first postmortem report

Justice Mantha had on April 25 directed court-appointed forensic expert Dr Ajay Kumar Gupta to conduct a second post-mortem in the presence of the doctors who had conducted the previous autopsy, to get an opinion on the possible cause of Faizan’s death. In a preliminary report filed before the court, Gupta, a retired forensic expert of the state CID (Crime Investigation Department), had said that two injury marks on the back of the victim’s head were not mentioned in the first postmortem report.