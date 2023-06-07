Second trailer release of much awaited film “Adipurush”

The film “Adipurush” has been the subject of much discussion for the past several months. Directed by Om Raut, this film has caught everyone’s attention. The film stars Prabhas as Shriram, Kriti Sanon will play the role of Sita while actor Devdutt Nag will play the role of Hanuman in the film. The first trailer of this film and all the songs of the film are getting very good response. As the release date of this film is nearing, now the team of this film has given a new surprise to the audience. The second trailer of this film has also been released.

It was announced two days back that a new action trailer of “Adipurush” would be released. A grand function was organized in Tirupati to release this trailer. The audience was very excited to watch this new trailer. Finally it was released at 9 pm.

This new action trailer of Adipurush is packed with amazing VFX and action. The new VFX can be seen right from the beginning of this trailer. Like the first trailer, this new trailer also starts with Ravana abducting Sita. After this Shriram is seen trying to bring Sita back with Lakshmana and Hanuman. Some new scenes have also been shown in it, where Hanuman goes to Sita with Shri Ram’s ring. Meanwhile in this new trailer we can see the fight between Vanar Sena and Ravana’s army. And at the end of this trailer, Shriram is seen killing Ravana sitting on Hanuman’s back.

After the release of this new trailer, the audience has started giving mixed reactions to it. The trailer has received lakhs of views within an hour of its release. The much-awaited film will release on June 16.