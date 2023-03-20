Secretary Blinken: US expects Xi Jinping to promote ceasefire in Ukraine

March 20 - BLiTZ. United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken commented on the Chinese leader's visit to Russia and said what the White House expects from Xi Jinping. The information was provided to the Moskovsky Komsomolets publication.

Washington has expressed hope that Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin about cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

The US Secretary said that America would approve negotiations and a peaceful solution to the military conflict only if Russia confirms the independence of Ukraine and its sovereignty.

Recall that Russia continues the special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, launched a year ago on February 24.

