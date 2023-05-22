Secretary-General Guterres also supported the reform of the United Nations Security Council

United Nations, 22 May (US). The reform of the UN Security Council has also been supported by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Guterres said that the United Nations Security Council reflects the distribution of powers according to the year 1945. He said that now the need for redistribution of powers has increased in keeping with the realities of the times.

After the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Guterres said that reform of the UN Security Council is the need of the hour. It is essentially a question of redistributing power to suit the realities of today’s world. The latest remarks by the UN chief in Hiroshima reinforce the need for reform of the 15-nation Security Council.

India has been at the forefront of demanding immediate reform of the Security Council. The Security Council is believed to have failed to deal with the current challenges. Addressing the G7 session in Hiroshima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned why different forums had to deliberate on issues related to peace and stability when the United Nations was formed to deal with these challenges.

Last month, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj had said that India is a founding signatory of the United Nations Charter. This charter was signed in San Francisco on June 26, 1945. Kamboj had said, “After 77 years, when we see that the world’s largest democracies India, Africa and Latin America are kept out of global decision-making, we feel the need for reforms.”