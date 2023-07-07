Secular is the government which reaches the last beneficiary, PM Modi gave a new definition of secularism in Varanasi

Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a new definition of secularism in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. The Prime Minister said that after so many years in India, democracy has truly reached the right people. Earlier only the interests of the selected people were served. The benefits of all the schemes have reached the beneficiaries in the BJP government. Reaching the benefit of the scheme to the last beneficiary is the biggest example of the government being secular. PM Narendra Modi inaugurated-foundation stone of 29 development projects worth 12,110 crores on Friday, distribution of PPC cards to beneficiaries, loan distribution to beneficiaries of PM Swanidhi Yojana and after distribution of house entry and keys of 4.51 lakh houses of PM Awas Yojana (Rural) He was addressing a public meeting organized at Wajidpur in Varanasi.

Earlier there used to be news of scams in newspapers, now of projects

In the last nine years, we worked not just for one family or one generation, but for generations to come. “Before 2014, whenever we discussed about the budget, they (Congress) always talked about deficit. However, now there is no dearth of budget for the welfare of the poor and for the development of infrastructure.” “Earlier newspapers were full of news related to scams and black marketing, but now the same newspapers are full of news related to the inauguration of new projects.”

Attacked without naming Congress, SP-BSP

Without naming the opposition parties like Congress, SP-BSP etc., Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the parties which ran unsuccessful governments in the past get shocked after hearing the name of the beneficiary. Today, after so many years in India, democracy has truly reached the right people. Earlier only the interests of the selected people were served. In the BJP government, the schemes reached the beneficiaries. The last beneficiary was found in the BJP government and the benefit of the scheme was given to him. Due to this the brokerage shop was closed. Corruption shop closed. He openly attacked the pre-2014 governments that ruled for a decade. His intentions were also questioned.

Worked keeping in mind the coming generations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the local dialect to woo the people of Varanasi. He said that “Je bhi banaras ive, khush hoker jive”. The PM said that nowadays the people of Kashi are very busy. There is a lot of excitement in Kashi. Thousands of Shiva devotees from all over the world are reaching to offer water to Baba. Describing the development plans, said that most of the houses of PM Awas Yojana are being given in the names of women. In whose name a property has been registered for the first time. The BJP government has not made plans for one family and one generation. Rather, work has been done keeping in mind the coming generations. More than four crore families have got pucca houses under Param Awas Yojana.

