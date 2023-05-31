Security forces arrested three terrorists in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, arms recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Troops have arrested three terrorists in this connection after foiling a major attempt to smuggle arms and drugs near the border fence near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

One jawan injured in exchange of fire with terrorists

An army jawan and one of the arrested accused were injured in early morning firing in Karmara village of Gulpur sector. Officials said that the soldiers deployed on the border tried to stop those people on realizing suspicious activities, after which firing started there.

Arms recovered in search operation

Officials said that the entire area was immediately cordoned off and three people were arrested, one of whom is injured. A consignment of drugs and weapons has been recovered from them. An army soldier was also injured in the firing. An AK rifle, two pistols, six grenades, an IED (improvised explosive device) kept in a pressure cooker and 20 packets of suspected heroin were recovered from the arrested persons.

#WATCH , J&K: Three terrorists were apprehended by Indian Army and J&K Police on the Line of Control in the Poonch Sector. One Indian Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and has been evacuated. IED was later diffused by Army Bomb Disposal Squad. pic.twitter.com/onuCzUQcVC

Identification of arrested accused

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohd Farooq (26), Mohd Riaz (23) and Mohd Zubair (22) of Karmara village, the officials said. Mohammad Farooq has a bullet in his leg.

Terrorists wanted to smuggle weapons

Officials said, it is believed that they had received a consignment of arms and drugs from across the border which they wanted to smuggle to this side, when the troops swung into action and foiled their efforts. The search operation was going on till the latest reports were received.