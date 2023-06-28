Security forces conducted a search operation in Gaya’s Ajnama forest, recovered weapons and cartridges by digging the ground

A large number of weapons were recovered on Wednesday during the search operation conducted on the instructions of SSB commandant HK Gupta in Ajnama forest of Mohanpur in Gaya. This information was given to the commandant of SSB (Sahastra Seema Bal) by the team of Military Intelligence, Lucknow.

unearthed cartridges

After receiving information from Intelligence, a team was formed under the leadership of Deputy Commandant Ravi Shankar and raids were conducted in the concerned area. During the raid, the land was excavated at one place. From where many weapons kept in sacks were recovered. The recovered weapons include two kattas, a country-made carbine, several cartridges of 9 mm and fourteen cartridges of 76.6 mm.

Naxalite activities used to happen in the area earlier

Necessary information is being obtained regarding to whom the recovered weapons belong. Mohanpur police station chief Avinash Kumar was also present during this campaign. Later the recovered weapons were handed over to the Mohanpur police for necessary action. The area of ​​Mohanpur is adjacent to Jharkhand, where Naxalite activities used to go on earlier.

Weapons and ammo have been recovered earlier also

When Naxalite activities were at their peak in Mohanpur area, a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered. After almost eight years, once again weapons have been recovered from Anjanama area of ​​Mohanpur. Prior to this, from 2007 to 2011, a large amount of ammunition and weapons were recovered from the Kushtand forest. Naxalites had hidden gunpowder in the tank in the forest. At the same time, weapons were also recovered from many other areas. Some Naxalites were also caught.

