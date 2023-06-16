Security forces killed 5 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

of Jammu and Kashmir Kupwara Security forces have killed 5 terrorists. This encounter took place near the LOC. After the incident, the area has been completely sealed. At present the search operation is going on. All the terrorists killed are being told to be foreigners.

Kupwara encounter | Five foreign terrorists killed in the encounter, search operation underway: ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar https://t.co/MvNPn65jBQ

Kashmir’s ADGP Vijay Kumar gave information

While giving information about the incident, Kashmir’s ADGP Vijay Kumar said, “So far five foreign terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter in Kupwara. The search operation is still going on here. The details of the incident are awaited.

There was an encounter in Kupwara on June 13 as well

Let us tell you that on June 13 also, there was an encounter with terrorists near the Line of Control (LOC) in Dobnar area of ​​Machil in Kupwara district. Then two terrorists were killed in this terrorist encounter. However, this is not the first time that there has been an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kupwara. Let us tell you that even before the G-20 meeting to be held in Kashmir, a similar terrorist encounter took place in Kupwara.

Joint operation of security forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police

Let us inform you that all the terrorists killed were foreigners and had crossed the LoC and entered India. As soon as the information was received, the security forces launched a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. In this operation which lasted for about 3 to 4 hours, 5 terrorists have been killed and the search operation is going on continuously.

